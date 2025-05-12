VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with French Navy Adm. Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation NATO, during the Allied Warfighter Talks 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 7, 2025. This event provides a platform for shaping Allied approaches to deterrence, capability development and interoperability while enhancing mutual understanding and accelerating capability delivery to achieve wartime-level readiness. (DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)