VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025

U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in a group discussion during the Allied Warfighter Talks 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 7, 2025. This event provides a platform for shaping Allied approaches to capability development and interoperability while enhancing mutual understanding and accelerating capability delivery to achieve wartime-level readiness and to reinforce the United States’ enduring commitment to NATO’s deterrence and defense strategy. (DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)