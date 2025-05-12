VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025

Attendees of the Allied Warfighter Talks 2025 pose for a group photo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May, 7, 2025. This event provides a platform for shaping Allied approaches to capability development and interoperability while enhancing mutual understanding and accelerating capability delivery to achieve wartime-level readiness and to reinforce the United States’ enduring commitment to NATO’s deterrence and defense strategy. (DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)
