U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in a group discussion during the Allied Warfighter Talks 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 7, 2025. This event provides a platform for shaping Allied approaches to capability development and interoperability while enhancing mutual understanding and accelerating capability delivery to achieve wartime-level readiness and to reinforce the United States’ enduring commitment to NATO’s deterrence and defense strategy. (DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9034401
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-XR532-1139
|Resolution:
|7857x5238
|Size:
|10.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.