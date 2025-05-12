VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025

French Navy Adm. Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation NATO, speaks during the Allied Warfighter Talks (AWT) 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 7, 2025. Allied Command Transformation is a strategic command that ensures that NATO is well-prepared to address evolving security challenges in the ever-changing global landscape. AWT serves as a forum for senior military leaders to have targeted discussions and share unique insights.(DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9034404
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-XR532-1182
|Resolution:
|7146x4764
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
