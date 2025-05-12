VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French Navy Adm. Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation NATO, speaks during the Allied Warfighter Talks (AWT) 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 7, 2025. Allied Command Transformation is a strategic command that ensures that NATO is well-prepared to address evolving security challenges in the ever-changing global landscape. AWT serves as a forum for senior military leaders to have targeted discussions and share unique insights.(DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)