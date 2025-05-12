Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025 [Image 13 of 16]

    VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese Treadwell 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    French Navy Adm. Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation NATO, speaks during the Allied Warfighter Talks (AWT) 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 7, 2025. Allied Command Transformation is a strategic command that ensures that NATO is well-prepared to address evolving security challenges in the ever-changing global landscape. AWT serves as a forum for senior military leaders to have targeted discussions and share unique insights.(DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 18:54
    Photo ID: 9034404
    VIRIN: 250507-F-XR532-1182
    Resolution: 7146x4764
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    VCJCS
    SACT
    JointStaff
    WarfighterReadiness

