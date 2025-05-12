Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025 [Image 12 of 16]

    VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese Treadwell 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Attendees of the Allied Warfighter Talks (AWT) 2025 participate in a group discussion at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May, 7, 2025. AWT 2025 group discussions explore a range of topics including interoperability, integration and interchangeability across Allied forces to shape future defense planning and gives senior military leaders the opportunity to have targeted discussions and share unique insights. (DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)

    NATO
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    VCJCS
    SACT
    JointStaff
    WarfighterReadiness

