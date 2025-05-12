VCJCS Hosts Allied Warfighter Talks 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of the Allied Warfighter Talks (AWT) 2025 participate in a group discussion at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May, 7, 2025. AWT 2025 group discussions explore a range of topics including interoperability, integration and interchangeability across Allied forces to shape future defense planning and gives senior military leaders the opportunity to have targeted discussions and share unique insights. (DOD Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)