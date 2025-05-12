Spc. Omaria Leon treats a simulated patient during a field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, April 25, 2025. The Phase II FTX, which was implemented as a requirement for 68C (Practical Nursing Specialist) Advanced Individual Training students transferring from Phase I to Phase II, incorporated scenarios that represent the most common injury patterns in deployment settings and were carefully designed to cover critical ICT requirements while aligning with Joint Trauma System Critical Practice Guidelines (CPGs). (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9033023
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-HZ730-2201
|Resolution:
|5224x7836
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students’ skills, readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students’ skills, readiness
No keywords found.