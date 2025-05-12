Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students’ skills, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Omaria Leon treats a simulated patient during a field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, April 25, 2025. The Phase II FTX, which was implemented as a requirement for 68C (Practical Nursing Specialist) Advanced Individual Training students transferring from Phase I to Phase II, incorporated scenarios that represent the most common injury patterns in deployment settings and were carefully designed to cover critical ICT requirements while aligning with Joint Trauma System Critical Practice Guidelines (CPGs). (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)