Pfc. Stephanie Berry assesses a simulated patient during a field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, April 25, 2025. The Phase II FTX was implemented as a requirement for 68C (Practical Nursing Specialist) Advanced Individual Training students transferring from Phase I to Phase II. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9033018
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-HZ730-2181
|Resolution:
|6280x4862
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students' skills, readiness
