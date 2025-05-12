Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students’ skills, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Matthew Miller and Pfc. Owen Oquendo assess a simulated patient during a field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, April 25, 2025. The FTX incorporated scenarios that represent the most common injury patterns in deployment settings and featured live players as simulated patients alongside traditional training manikins. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)