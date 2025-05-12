Practical Nursing students rush to respond to a simulated mass casualty event during a field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, April 25, 2025. The FTX, hosted by BAMC’s Department of Hospital Education and Training, was held at Camp Bullis’s Deployable Medical Systems Equipment Training site, which recreates genuine deployment conditions, complete with the exact equipment, layout, and operational constraints students will likely encounter in real-world missions. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9033014
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-HZ730-2252
|Resolution:
|7253x5032
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students’ skills, readiness
