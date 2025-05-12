Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students’ skills, readiness [Image 2 of 8]

    Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students’ skills, readiness

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Practical Nursing students assess a simulated patient during a field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, April 25, 2025. The Phase II FTX was implemented as a requirement for 68C (Practical Nursing Specialist) Advanced Individual Training students transferring from Phase I to Phase II. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    FTX
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Military Readiness
    Defense Health Agency
    Practical Nursing

