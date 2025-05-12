Field exercise sharpens Practical Nursing students’ skills, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Practical Nursing students assess a simulated patient during a field training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, Texas, April 25, 2025. The Phase II FTX was implemented as a requirement for 68C (Practical Nursing Specialist) Advanced Individual Training students transferring from Phase I to Phase II. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)