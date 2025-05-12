Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion [Image 6 of 6]

    Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe Inspector General have an after action brief following a simulated ground invasion during the combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:20
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
