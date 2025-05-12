Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron secure a suspect during a simulated ground invasion in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. The inspection aimed to confirm the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s capability to execute critical mission tasks and maintain combat power in a challenging and contested operational setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)