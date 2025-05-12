Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron scans for adversaries during a simulated ground invasion in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. The inspection was intended to validate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to generate, employ, sustain, and project combat power in a highly contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)