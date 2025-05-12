Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron secure the scene during a simulated ground invasion in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|05.10.2025
|05.13.2025 10:20
|9032680
|250510-F-XA271-2019
|5971x3981
|14.33 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|0
|0
