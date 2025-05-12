Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron secure the scene during a simulated ground invasion in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)