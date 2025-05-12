Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

    Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron secure the scene during a simulated ground invasion in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 9032678
    VIRIN: 250510-F-XA271-2009
    Resolution: 6407x4271
    Size: 13.26 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    Skyway Chariot

