    Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion [Image 1 of 6]

    Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Inspector General observes Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron during a simulated ground invasion in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 9032677
    VIRIN: 250510-F-XA271-2003
    Resolution: 6553x4369
    Size: 24.28 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    Skyway Chariot

