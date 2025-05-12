Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS defend simulated ground invasion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Inspector General observes Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron during a simulated ground invasion in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)