Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

Partner nation leadership from the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala joined together during the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 25 at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. CG25 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance/disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats in Central America, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 19:51
|Photo ID:
|9031471
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-TM212-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
