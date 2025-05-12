Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, lead exercise planner for CENTAM Guardian 25, discusses the excitement of hosting the joint exercise in Guatemala this year. After months of planning, CG25 is taking place in various locations throughout Guatemala over two weeks May 12-23. CG25 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance/disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats in Central America, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 19:50
|Photo ID:
|9031464
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-TM212-1005
|Resolution:
|2825x4024
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
