    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 2 of 5]

    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

    MARISCAL ZAVALA, GUATEMALA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, lead exercise planner for CENTAM Guardian 25, discusses the excitement of hosting the joint exercise in Guatemala this year. After months of planning, CG25 is taking place in various locations throughout Guatemala over two weeks May 12-23. CG25 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance/disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats in Central America, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

