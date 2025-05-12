Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Over 300 U.S. Military personnel and partner nation military gathered together in Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala for the opening ceremony for the exercise CENTAM Guardian 25, May 12, 2025. CG25 is an annual multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with current Central America partner nations. Countries participating in this iteration of CG25 include Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)