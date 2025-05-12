Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

    MARISCAL ZAVALA, GUATEMALA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Over 300 U.S. Military personnel and partner nation military gathered together in Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala for the opening ceremony for the exercise CENTAM Guardian 25, May 12, 2025. CG25 is an annual multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with current Central America partner nations. Countries participating in this iteration of CG25 include Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

