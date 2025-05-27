U.S. Southern Command, Guatemala's Ministry of Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 2025

Photo By Capt. Katelin Robinson | Partner nation leadership from the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Honduras, El...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Katelin Robinson | Partner nation leadership from the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala joined together during the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 25 at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. CG25 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance/disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats in Central America, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson) see less | View Image Page

Armed forces members from five partner nations assembled May 12 at Mariscal Zavala military base for the start of CENTAM GUARDIAN 2025, the fourth iteration of the annual multinational exercise.

Co-sponsored this year by U.S. Southern Command and Guatemala's Ministry of Defense, the exercise involves more than 900 service members and disaster-relief specialists from Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the United States, reinforcing a shared commitment to regional stability, peace and prosperity by strengthening partnerships and enhancing the capacity to counter transnational threats.

“CENTAM GUARDIAN 25 is more than just an exercise,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carlos Carrasquilla, U.S. Southern Command's deputy director for coalition affairs, told the service members in formation on Mariscal Zavala's ceremonial ground. “It is a promise – a promise that when humanitarian crises arrive, we will answer the call, and a promise that when security challenges arise, we will rely on the strength of our partnerships to protect the people, prevent human suffering and neutralize the threat.”

“Over the coming days, we will train together, share best practices and strengthen our ability to respond swiftly and effectively when our nations need us most,” Carrasquilla said. “This is not just about interoperability. It is about mutual trust, the trust that when the next crisis unfolds, we will know exactly how to work together to bring relief and stability.”

Also speaking in Spanish, Tobin Bradley, the U.S. ambassador to Guatemala, thanked the people and government of Guatemala for their partnership.

“This is a partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared democratic values and a commitment to creating a more secure and prosperous region for all,” Bradley said.

“Without security, there is no prosperity,” he said, adding that the United States recognizes and values the leadership of Guatemala in the region.

The exercise incorporates training in land, sea and air operations, promoting seamless integration. It will take place in multiple locations across Guatemala, promoting the interoperable communication and coordination systems critical for effective combined operations.

Subject-matter experts from participating nations will lead training sessions in command and control, search and rescue, law enforcement and cyber security, fostering exchanges of knowledge and experience. Events will include small-arms training, field hospital operations, search and seizure procedures, special tactics and disaster-response preparedness, contributing to stronger partnerships and readiness.

Gen. Hermelindo Choz Soc, Guatemala's chief of national defense, said CENTAM GUARDIAN sends a strong signal that international cooperation is the most effective way to solve current challenges.

“In times of global uncertainty, joint work among allies strengthens our institutions, improves our responses to emergencies and contributes to the democratic stability of our region,” Choz Soc said. “I proudly and wholeheartedly affirm that the presence of our brothers from participating countries strengthens the bonds of cooperation and consolidates our shared will.”

“May this exercise strengthen our ties and allow us to continue advancing toward a future of greater integration and security for our nations,” he said.

Photos from the exercise will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Centamguardian25.