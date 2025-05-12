Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Guatemalan military honor guard presented each nations flag during the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 25 at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. CENTAM Guardian is a multi-national exercise which will be taking place between May 12-23 in various locations throughout Guatemala. These multinational exercises demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)