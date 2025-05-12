Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

    MARISCAL ZAVALA, GUATEMALA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    The Guatemalan military honor guard presented each nations flag during the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 25 at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. CENTAM Guardian is a multi-national exercise which will be taking place between May 12-23 in various locations throughout Guatemala. These multinational exercises demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 19:51
    Photo ID: 9031470
    VIRIN: 200512-F-TM212-1002
    Resolution: 4210x4024
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Opening Ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download