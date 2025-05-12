Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Opening Ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

    MARISCAL ZAVALA, GUATEMALA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. military members from the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army gathered in formation saluting during each partner nations national anthem for the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 25 in Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. Units from Special Operations Command South, Joint Task Force Bravo, Marine Corps Forces South, Air Forces Southern, and Army South are participating in the CG25 exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 9031463
    VIRIN: 250512-F-TM212-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: MARISCAL ZAVALA, GT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Opening Ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25
    Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download