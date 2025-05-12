Opening ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military members from the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army gathered in formation saluting during each partner nations national anthem for the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 25 in Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 12, 2025. Units from Special Operations Command South, Joint Task Force Bravo, Marine Corps Forces South, Air Forces Southern, and Army South are participating in the CG25 exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)