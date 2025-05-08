Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron perform a demonstration during Osan Air Power Days at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2025. The appearance marked a significant moment as the aircraft made its final public appearance on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
