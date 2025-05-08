Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan [Image 10 of 13]

    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform aerial maneuvers during Osan Air Power Days at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2025. Their performance demonstrated expert precision flying and highlighted the strength of the U.S.-ROK partnership as thousands of attendees looked on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9028855
    VIRIN: 250511-F-TU760-1497
    Resolution: 4603x3063
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

    airpower
    WegoTogether
    Katchikapshida
    OAPD25
    Respectpastforgefuture
    OsanAirPowerDays

