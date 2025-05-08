Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform aerial maneuvers during Osan Air Power Days at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2025. Their performance demonstrated expert precision flying and highlighted the strength of the U.S.-ROK partnership as thousands of attendees looked on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
