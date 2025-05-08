Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan [Image 11 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron perform a demonstration during Osan Air Power Days at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2025. The flight marked the final public appearance of the A-10 in the Republic of Korea, drawing thousands of attendees to witness the aircraft's iconic close air support role one last time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9028858
    VIRIN: 250511-F-TU760-1780
    Resolution: 4622x3075
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan
    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airpower
    WegoTogether
    Katchikapshida
    OAPD25
    Respectpastforgefuture
    OsanAirPowerDays

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download