Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Fighter Wing hosted Osan Air Power Days 2025 at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, May 10-11, welcoming more than 48,575 attendees throughout the weekend. The event aimed to strengthen ties with the local community, celebrate allied partnerships, and highlight the capabilities that support regional deterrence and defense.

Team Osan welcomed Department of Defense personnel, their families, and members of the local Korean community for two days of aerial demonstrations and static aircraft displays. The event highlighted the enduring ROK-U.S. alliance and showcased combined airpower capabilities.

The 51st Fighter Wing partnered with joint U.S. forces and the Republic of Korea Air Force to showcase a wide variety of airpower capabilities. Attendees toured more than 20 static displays and witnessed special performances from the ROKAF Black Eagles Aerobatics Team, the Pacific Air Force F-16 Demonstration Team, and the A-10 Thunderbolt II.

“Osan Air Base has a pivotal role here in South Korea, but also in the Pacific Theater,” said U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibben, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “For the last several decades, Team Osan has stood watch over the peninsula, working relentlessly with our Korean wingmen to maintain peace and stability. We’re excited to showcase a little bit of that and all the hard work that goes into it as well as what it means for us to be ready to Fight Tonight.”

This year’s event marked the first air show at Osan in six years and celebrated the theme “Respect the Past, Forge the Future”. The theme honored decades of alliance and looked forward to continued innovation in regional defense. A key highlight was the close air support demonstration by the A-10 Thunderbolt II, commemorating the aircraft’s decades-long legacy in Korean defense.

“The A-10 has a significant history supporting the defense of many nations, but the 25th Fighter Squadron uniquely focused on missions specific to Korea,” said Lt. Col. Justin Davis, 25th Fighter Squadron commander. “We have a very deep passion and pride in the mission of defending South Korea and are very proud to have served alongside our ROKAF counterparts so long. We look forward to showing everyone the close support mission of the A-10 and the mission it has been supporting for decades.”

Through dynamic demonstrations and displays, Osan Air Power Days 2025 celebrated airpower heritage while showcasing Team Osan’s enduring commitment to peace, partnership, and the defense of the Republic of Korea’s 51 million citizens. The 51st Fighter Wing looks forward to continuing this tradition and building lasting bonds with the community it serves.

