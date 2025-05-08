Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An A-10 weapons demonstration highlights munitions loading and arming procedures during Osan Air Power Days 2025 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2025. The demonstration showcased the A-10’s close air support role as part of the 51st Fighter Wing’s public air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)