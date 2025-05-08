Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Bapt. Ethan “Bantan” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs a high-intensity aerial maneuver in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The PACAF Demonstration Team, based out of Misawa Air Base, Japan, flew combat-coded 51st Fighter Wing F-16s to showcase the agility and combat capabilities of 7th Air Force assets committed to defending the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)