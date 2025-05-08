Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan [Image 12 of 13]

    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Bapt. Ethan “Bantan” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs a high-intensity aerial maneuver in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The PACAF Demonstration Team, based out of Misawa Air Base, Japan, flew combat-coded 51st Fighter Wing F-16s to showcase the agility and combat capabilities of 7th Air Force assets committed to defending the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9028860
    VIRIN: 250511-F-TY205-1003
    Resolution: 2363x1688
    Size: 168.95 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan [Image 13 of 13], by Maj. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Respect the Past, Forge the Future: Air Power Days Returns to Osan

    airpower
    WegoTogether
    Katchikapshida
    OAPD25
    Respectpastforgefuture
    OsanAirPowerDays

