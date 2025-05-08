250508-N-RO855-1177 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Sailors attached to the Brazilian Navy Niterói-Class Frigate, BNS Defensora (F 41), simulate a visit, board, search, and seizure techniques during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 05:53
|Photo ID:
|9027312
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-RO855-1177
|Resolution:
|7786x4967
|Size:
|21.94 MB
|Location:
|PRAIA, CV
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Obangame Express 2025 -Brazilian Navy Simulates VBSS [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.