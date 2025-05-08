Obangame Express 2025 -Brazilian Navy Simulates VBSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250508-N-RO855-1177 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Sailors attached to the Brazilian Navy Niterói-Class Frigate, BNS Defensora (F 41), simulate a visit, board, search, and seizure techniques during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)