Strengthening Partnerships through Rule of Law

A rule of law exercise, held May 5th through May 9th during Obangame Express 2025, brought together representatives from Western Africa partner nations and European Allies, enhancing the practical and academic application of joint maritime operations.



This year’s focus was improving partner nation interoperability in vessel boarding, evidence collection, case building, and prosecution.



According to U.S. Air Force Maj. Felix Rodriguez-Cartagena, U.S. Africa Command legal advisor, the symposium meaningfully connected maritime operators with legal practitioners.



“Rule of law promotes better governance, it promotes democracy, and it promotes better, well-run militaries,” said Rodriguez-Cartagena. “This year we tried a more holistic approach. Instead of having a room full of attorneys or having a room full of first responders, we got all those people in the same room.”



Each participating nation provided both a legal representative and maritime operators. The symposium featured multiple table top exercises, a mock vessel boarding, and a simulated courtroom setting that required maritime operators to testify on their findings.



The symposium also considered the respective maritime concerns of each participating country.



“We are talking about illegal immigration, illegal fishing, unreported fishing, and also drug trafficking, which are threats to our waters,” said Capt. Francisco Moreira, Operations Director of the Cabo Verdean Coast Guard. “Cabo Verde also invited all the national agencies that work together in these operations. I think that from now on, we will be better prepared for our missions.”



A holistic rule of law understanding from the vessel to the courtroom was a foundation of the symposium.



“One of the key takeaways from the exercise has been bringing together prosecutors and operators to ensure a legal start and finish to boarding operations,” said British Royal Marine Capt. Thomas Jenkins, Boarding Team 42 Lima Commando. “It's incredibly important to know what happens in a courtroom in order to ensure that the correct evidence is collected and all legal practices are adhered to.”



According to Moreira, the collaborative learning approach provides his team with tangible takeaways that can help address Cabo Verdean threats.



“We will be better equipped in terms of knowledge, in terms of ideas, and, of course, we will put it into practice. Because of our geostrategic situations, we have to do it,” Moreira said.



Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.



Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

