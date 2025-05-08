Obangame Express 2025 - Rule of Law Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250507-N-RO855-1279 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Distinguished visitors gather together for a group photo during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)