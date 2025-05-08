250508-N-RO855-1058 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Muno Gomas, a part of the Forensic Science Laboratory with the Judicial Police, simulates a drug test at Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 05:53
|Photo ID:
|9027311
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-RO855-1058
|Resolution:
|7920x5280
|Size:
|22.41 MB
|Location:
|PRAIA, CV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Obangame Express 2025 - Simulated Drug Test [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.