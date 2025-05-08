Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Obangame Express 2025 - Brazilian Navy Simulate VBSS [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Obangame Express 2025 - Brazilian Navy Simulate VBSS

    PRAIA, CAPE VERDE

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250508-N-RO855-1073 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Sailors attached to the Brazilian Navy Niterói-Class Frigate, BNS Defensora (F 41), simulate visit, board, search, and seizure techniques during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 05:53
    Photo ID: 9027303
    VIRIN: 250508-N-RO855-1073
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.21 MB
    Location: PRAIA, CV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 2025 - Brazilian Navy Simulate VBSS [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Obangame Express 2025 - Rule of Law Group Photo
    Obangame Express 2025 - Brazilian Navy Simulate VBSS
    Obangame Express 2025 - Brazilian Navy Simulate VBSS
    Obangame Express 2025 -Judicial Police Simulate a Drug Search
    Obangame Express 2025 - BNS Defensora (F 41) Group Photo
    Obangame Express 2025 - Simulated Drug Test
    Obangame Express 2025 -Brazilian Navy Simulates VBSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OE25
    Obangame Express 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download