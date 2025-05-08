Obangame Express 2025 - Brazilian Navy Simulate VBSS

250508-N-RO855-1073 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 8, 2025) – Sailors attached to the Brazilian Navy Niterói-Class Frigate, BNS Defensora (F 41), simulate visit, board, search, and seizure techniques during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 05:53
|Photo ID:
|9027303
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-RO855-1073
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.21 MB
|Location:
|PRAIA, CV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
