PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, Staff Sgt. Cassaundra Truax, engine specialist, Senior Airman Sara MacGowan, avionics specialist, and Senior Airman Matthew Flores, electrical and engineering specialist, strike a pose after an F-16 Fighting Falcon aerial demonstration flight during a media day as part of Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The demonstration team’s primary mission is to inspire goodwill and promote positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations across the Indo-Pacific region by showcasing displays of F-16 combat prowess and dedication to U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)