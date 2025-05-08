Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 10 of 10]

    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, Staff Sgt. Cassaundra Truax, engine specialist, Senior Airman Sara MacGowan, avionics specialist, and Senior Airman Matthew Flores, electrical and engineering specialist, strike a pose after an F-16 Fighting Falcon aerial demonstration flight during a media day as part of Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The demonstration team’s primary mission is to inspire goodwill and promote positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations across the Indo-Pacific region by showcasing displays of F-16 combat prowess and dedication to U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 04:27
    Photo ID: 9027300
    VIRIN: 250509-F-YW474-1335
    Resolution: 8113x4564
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan
    Republic of Korea
    F-16
    pacafviperdemo
    U.S. Air Force
    OAPD

