    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 6 of 10]

    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Leaders from the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command conduct a media day as part of Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. By showcasing U.S. Air Force aerial capabilities and U.S.-ROK interoperability through a large-scale event, the 51st Fighter Wing reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the broader Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Osan
    Republic of Korea
    F-16
    pacafviperdemo
    U.S. Air Force
    OAPD

