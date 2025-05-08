Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 5 of 10]

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Videographers from various news agencies attend a media conference hosted by U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command leaders during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The two-day air show showcases the 51st Fighter Wing’s capabilities and its partnership with the ROK Air Force, highlighting their shared commitment to security on the Korean Peninsula and peace in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 04:27
    Photo ID: 9027295
    VIRIN: 250509-F-YW474-1039
    Resolution: 5315x2990
    Size: 12.11 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan
    Republic of Korea
    F-16
    pacafviperdemo
    U.S. Air Force
    OAPD

