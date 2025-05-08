PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Videographers from various news agencies attend a media conference hosted by U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command leaders during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The two-day air show showcases the 51st Fighter Wing’s capabilities and its partnership with the ROK Air Force, highlighting their shared commitment to security on the Korean Peninsula and peace in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)