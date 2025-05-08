PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command conduct a media day as part of Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Commanders spoke with reporters to highlight the upcoming airshow and underscore the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance and future efforts to modernize defense capabilities together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)