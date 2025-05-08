Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 9 of 10]

    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Leaders from the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command conduct a media day as part of Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Commanders spoke with reporters to highlight the upcoming airshow and underscore the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance and future efforts to modernize defense capabilities together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 04:27
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Osan
    Republic of Korea
    F-16
    pacafviperdemo
    U.S. Air Force
    OAPD

