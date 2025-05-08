PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the press document a U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team aerial performance during a media day as part of Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. By showcasing U.S. Air Force aerial capabilities and U.S.-ROK interoperability through a large-scale event, the 51st Fighter Wing reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the broader Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)