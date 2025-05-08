Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members of the press document a U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team aerial performance during a media day as part of Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 9, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. By showcasing U.S. Air Force aerial capabilities and U.S.-ROK interoperability through a large-scale event, the 51st Fighter Wing reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the broader Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 04:27
    Photo ID: 9027297
    VIRIN: 250509-F-YW474-1246
    Resolution: 7178x4038
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo supports Osan Air Power Days media day promoting U.S.-ROK partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan
    Republic of Korea
    F-16
    pacafviperdemo
    U.S. Air Force
    OAPD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download