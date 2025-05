Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

California State University, Sacramento Detachment 88 ROTC cadets listen to a briefing about the pallet storage enclosure at the aerial port squadron facility during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. ROTC tours of bases provide firsthand exposure to military missions, professional environments and the daily responsibilities of active-duty service members from different career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)