Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Wertz, left, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, conducts a tour for California State University, Sacramento Detachment 88 ROTC cadets and cadre in a KC-46A Pegasus during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. Seventy-six cadets visited Travis AFB to include aircraft tours on the flight line, a tour of the aerial port squadron and a demonstration provided by the 621st Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9026982
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-OY799-1052
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|17.09 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
