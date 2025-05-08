Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB

California State University, Sacramento Detachment 88 ROTC cadets use a laser target firearm system during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. ROTC tours of bases provide firsthand exposure to military missions, professional environments and the daily responsibilities of active-duty service members from different career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9026989
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-OY799-1501
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.73 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
