Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB

California State University, Sacramento Detachment 88 ROTC cadets and cadre disembark a bus to tour a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy on the flight line during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. Seventy-six cadets visited Travis AFB to include aircraft tours on the flight line, a tour of the aerial port squadron and a demonstration provided by the 621st Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)