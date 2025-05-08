Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB [Image 3 of 9]

    Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    California State University, Sacramento Detachment 88 ROTC cadets and cadre disembark a bus to tour a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy on the flight line during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. Seventy-six cadets visited Travis AFB to include aircraft tours on the flight line, a tour of the aerial port squadron and a demonstration provided by the 621st Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 9026983
    VIRIN: 250502-F-OY799-1133
    Resolution: 7180x4039
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

