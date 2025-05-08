Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB

California State University, Sacramento Detachment 88 ROTC cadets and cadre disembark a bus to tour a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy on the flight line during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. Seventy-six cadets visited Travis AFB to include aircraft tours on the flight line, a tour of the aerial port squadron and a demonstration provided by the 621st Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|05.02.2025
|05.09.2025 19:28
|9026983
|250502-F-OY799-1133
|7180x4039
|10.97 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
