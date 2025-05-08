Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Wertz, middle, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, conducts a tour for California State University, Sacramento Detachment 88 ROTC cadets in a KC-46A Pegasus flight deck during an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. Seventy-six cadets visited Travis AFB to include aircraft tours on the flight line, a tour of the aerial port squadron and a demonstration provided by the 621st Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)