Sac State ROTC cadets tour Travis AFB

California State University, Sacramento Detachment 88 ROTC cadets and cadre gather in the 60th Maintenance Group building for an immersion tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. Seventy-six cadets visited Travis AFB to include aircraft tours on the flight line, a tour of the aerial port squadron and a demonstration provided by the 621st Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)