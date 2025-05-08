Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Goebel, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, left, and Maj. Dante Foote, 50th Security Forces Squadron commander, brief Space Operations Command leadership about the active shooter exercise about to take place at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 8, 2025. The exercise was held to demonstrate the key role mission support airmen play in the success of the U.S. Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)