Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Hunt, 50th Security Forces Squadron training non- commissioned officer, acted as an active shooter during an exercise held at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 8, 2025. Shortly after the exercise began, 50th SFS defenders and 50th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters simulated neutralizing the threat, clearing the building and evacuating wounded personnel to demonstrate the capabilities that protect and ensure the Space Force mission’s continued success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)