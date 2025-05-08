Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB [Image 4 of 6]

    Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reuben Freeburg, 50th Security Forces Squadron badge clerk, stands ready to defend rescue personnel during an active shooter exercise at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 8, 2025. Shortly after the exercise began, 50th Security Forces defenders and 50th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters simulated neutralizing the threat, clearing the building and evacuating wounded personnel to demonstrate the capabilities that protect and ensure the Space Force mission’s continued success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9026733
    VIRIN: 250508-X-OF631-1193
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.83 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    This work, Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    Readiness
    Firefighters
    ATHENA
    Active Shooter Exercise

