Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reuben Freeburg, 50th Security Forces Squadron badge clerk, stands ready to defend rescue personnel during an active shooter exercise at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 8, 2025. Shortly after the exercise began, 50th Security Forces defenders and 50th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters simulated neutralizing the threat, clearing the building and evacuating wounded personnel to demonstrate the capabilities that protect and ensure the Space Force mission’s continued success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)