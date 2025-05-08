Active shooter exercise held at Schriever SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

50th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters care for a simulated injured person during an active shooter exercise at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 8, 2025. The exercise was held as part of the 2025 ATHENA conference, which is a gathering of all the senior leaders in SpOC to conduct strategic planning, discuss priorities and conduct professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)